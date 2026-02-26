“It’s no secret that I love radio. Working in the iconic CHUM universe for 40 years has been an absolute privilege,” Denis said. “As I make the decision to step away from the station I love, I look back with pride and gratitude, knowing I had the honour of saying, ‘I worked at CHUM’. And now, the real adventure is ahead – and I’m looking forward to all of it.”

Born in Edmonton, Denis became the first female DJ at KRPL in Moscow, Idaho, before moving to Calgary where where she held various radio and television positions including programmer, music director, and reporter for sports, weather, and entertainment at CTV Calgary and TSN.

In 1986, Denis joined CHUM 104.5 as a co-host alongside Roger Ashby and Rick Hodge for the Roger, Rick and Marilyn show, in which she quickly found her niche. She has always balanced her dynamic radio career with her candid television presence, sharing hosting duties on Bravo!’s Gemini Award-winning concert series Live At The Rehearsal Hall and hosting of the popular daily show Cityline for nearly 20 years.

A groundbreaking figure in Canadian broadcasting, in January 2010 Denis launched her popular Canadian Screen Award-winning series The Marilyn Denis Show, which ran on CTV for 13 seasons before ending in 2023, following a 34-year career of daily daytime television.

“There are many words that can describe Marilyn and the lasting impact she’s had, not only on the radio industry but specifically at CHUM 104.5, but the main one is iconic,” said Dave Daigle, VP, Local TV, Radio, and Bell Media Studios. “Marilyn’s historic career has spanned radio and television, and she has connected with listeners and viewers across the country through her candid approach, sense of humour, and ability to lead unforgettable conversations and interviews. While we will all miss having Marilyn wake us up every morning, we are incredibly proud to have been her home for the last 40 years. Marilyn’s legacy will live on through everyone who has had the privilege of working with her, and all those she’s inspired.”

CHUM 104.5 plans to celebrate Denis’s career in the months leading up to her final broadcast. More details, including her final show date, will be announced at a later time.

You can listen to The Marilyn Denis Show live weekdays beginning at 5:00AM EST on CHUM 104.5, and across Canada via audio live stream on iHeart.com and the iHeartRadio Canada app.