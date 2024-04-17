The Oscar-winning director is reportedly working to attain the rights to Sinatra's story, which is controlled by his daughter Tina Sinatra, who has yet to give her blessing to the project.

Martin Scorsese is said to be planning a biopic on the life of Frank Sinatra with Leonard DiCaprio set to star.

Variety reports that Scorsese has already cast his regular collaborator DiCaprio to portray Ol' Blue Eyes, with Jennifer Lawrence as his second wife, Ava Gardner.

Where the film hits a snag could be in depicting Sinatra and Garner's romance, which broke up the legendary crooner's first marriage with Tina's mother, Nancy Barbato.

Both Sony and Apple are said to be interested in producing the project, though the former is said to be the favourite to win the bidding war.

Scorsese and DiCaprio have been nominated for multiple Academy Awards in the work together, including last year's Killers of the Flower Moon, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Aviator and The Departed, which nabbed Scorsese his one and only Oscar for Best Director.