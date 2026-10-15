Mattel is Releasing a Céline Dion Barbie Signature Doll

Mattel has announced that Céline Dion is set to be honoured with her very own Barbie Signature Doll.

According to Mattel, the Céline Dion Barbie Signature Doll “commemorates the singer’s unforgettable award-show appearance, where she performed her hit ‘My Heart Will Go On’ from the movie Titanic.”

The limited edition doll will be dressed in a turtleneck maxi dress, accessorized with a dazzling replica of the “Heart of the Ocean” necklace from the movie. “Her sleek, chic look is so classically stylish, your heart will go on for this timeless treasure.”

Dion expressed her excitement in a statement, saying, “It is a true honour to join the Barbie legacy with a doll inspired by one of the most meaningful moments of my career. I hope this doll inspires everyone to express themselves with confidence, follow their dreams and believe in the power of their own voice.”

Other artists to previously be commemorated with dolls as part of the Signature Series include Stevie Nicks, Lenny Kravitz, David Bowie, Elton John, Whitney Houston, Kylie Minogue, Elvis Presley, Aaliyah, Miley Cyrus, Gloria Estefan, Tina Turner, Elvis Presley and Diana Ross.

Fans can now pre-order the doll at the Mattel site for $92 CAD. The release date is currently set for December 31, 2026.