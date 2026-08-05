Megan Moroney Is Getting Her Own American Girl Doll

Megan Moroney has teamed up with American Girl for a new doll collection that includes a line of fashions and accessories based on her likeness.

The 18-inch doll comes with two separate outfits:

The Stage Outfit, “a bright-pink sequined halter dress inspired by Megan’s signature stage look, featuring a sweetheart neckline and poufy “cupcake-style” skirt; pair of white faux-leather cowgirl boots with embossed details on the front and pink satin bows on the sides; and a pair of pink glitter-knit shorts."

And the Fan Fashion Outfit, “a denim-look checked-print twill sleeveless romper with a collar and button front, a white belt with a silvery heart-shaped buckle, and a pair of glittery silver vinyl cowgirl boots.”

Additional accessories include a mic stand, a bejeweled guitar similar to Moroney’s custom Gibson J-45, a VIP laminate pass, sunglasses, a lip gloss tube, a glittery pink, heart-shaped purse and double-heart hair clip are also available.

The website explains that the line was “inspired by Megan Moroney [and] features fashions and accessories that let girls step into the spotlight—whether they imagine performing on stage, planning concert looks, or cheering on their favourite country-music star from the front row.”

In a press release, Moroney expressed her excitement about the collaboration, saying, “One of my favourite Christmas gifts was getting my first American Girl doll, and I still have her in the box at my parents’ house. As a kid, dolls let your imagination run wild. I had mine doing cheerleading stunts and performing concerts, while I also probably cared a little too much about her outfits.”

The accessory collection is now available for purchase at AmericanGirl.com, while the doll will be available for purchase exclusively on Target.com starting November 22. It will be available to purchase in stores in early December.