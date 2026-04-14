The rapper's second limited edition collection is available today (April 14) at both Walmart.com and Megan's official shop , offering three separate categories at affordable prices: Hot Girl Summer for women, Hot Boy Summer for men and Hot Dog Summer for pooches.

“I really wanted to expand my reach with this year’s collection and bring everyone into my Hot Girl Universe,” she said in a statement. “Our brand is all about inclusivity, so it was important for me to design pieces for everyone to kick off the summer in style. It’s going to be so much fun seeing the Hotties and their pets wearing their matching looks.”

Of course, the big draw is the selection of "barkinis" available to help your pet live their best Hot Dog Summer when the warm weather arrives, which includes Shell Bloom, Bubblegum and Blue Barkini options. Also available are Thee Hot Dog Summer Tee and a Little Hottie Tee.

The Hot Girl Summer collection offers bikinis, monokinis, mesh cover ups, shell skirts, one piece suits and a cutout two piece. And the Hot Boy collection includes pants, trunks, and tank tops.

See the full collection here.