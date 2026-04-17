In an Instagram Story, the 32-year-old singer wrote a note to her fans apologizing for the cancellation, explaining that she needed to be at home with her family, which includes a brand new baby girl named Mikey Moon Trainor, who was born on January 18th.

Meghan Trainor has been forced to cancel her upcoming Get In Girl Tour, citing challenges with her work-life balance.

“After a lot of reflection and some really tough conversations, I’ve made the difficult decision to cancel The Get In Girl Tour,” she wrote. “Balancing the release of a new album, preparing for a nationwide tour, and welcoming our new baby girl to our growing family of five has just been more than I can take on right now, and I need to be home and present for each and all of them at this time.”

Trainor's Get In Girl Tour was set to begin on June 12 in Clarkston, MI, with one Canadian date scheduled at RBC Amphitheatre in Toronto on June 16.

She added that she was sorry to let her friends down and understands if her fans may be disappointed.

“But I know this is the right decision for my family and me right now," she wrote. "I promise I’ll be back soon, and I can’t wait for you to hear this new record. I’m so proud of it, and I’m endlessly grateful for your love and support always.”