Members of Green Day, Blink-182 & Rancid Form Tribute Band to Play Gig for 50th anniversary of Ramones

(Eingeschränkte Rechte für bestimmte redaktionelle Kunden in Deutschland. Limited rights for specific editorial clients in Germany.) Ramones, American punk rock band, USA (Photo by ARTCO-Berlin/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Blink-182’s Travis Barker, Rancid’s Tim Armstrong and special surprise guests will be joining former Ramones bassist CJ Ramone for an official Ramones 50th Anniversary tribute in Los Angeles.

The debut performance of Cretin Family will take place on Saturday, August 30 at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, where late members Johnny and Dee Dee Ramone are buried. Proceeds from the concert will benefit Dr. David Agus’ cancer research at Ellison Institute Research Foundation.

In a statement Billie Joe Armstrong said, “The spirit of the Ramones is alive in every backyard punk show, punk club, and festival. Generation after generation of cretins and weirdos become Ramones lovers. Kids are influenced by the Ramones and they don’t even know it yet. ¡Viva Ramones!”

“The Ramones are the blueprint,” Travis Barker added. “Punk rock wouldn’t be what it is today without them. I’m honored to celebrate 50 years of one of the greatest bands ever!!!”

Reflecting on the band’s impact, Tim Armstrong said, “From the moment I first heard the Ramones, music was never the same.”

C.J. Ramone, meanwhile, teases that “this is gonna be the biggest celebration of the Ramones anyone has seen for a long time!!!”

In addition to the performance, John Travolta will host a double screening that includes a 50th-anniversary screening of Brian DePalma’s 1976 classic Carrie and Travolta’s own new film for Apple TV,Propeller One-Way Night Coach.

“Two years ago, I had the pleasure of experiencing the Hollywood Forever Johnny Ramone Tribute for the first time,” Travolta said. “It was a blast, and I want to return again for the Ramones tribute! With showing something new, my directorial debut, Propeller One-Way Night Coach. And something old, the 50th anniversary of the original Carrie. It is going to be a fun night. See you there!”