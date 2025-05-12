According to The Virginia Tech Seismological Observatory, when the band began to play their 1991 hit, the 60,000 fans at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University's Lane Stadium literally shook the earth and created enough force to cause what is being called a "Metallica Quake" across social media.

“Metallica saved ‘Enter Sandman’ for the final song of the night. It did not disappoint, shaking Lane Stadium so hard it registered on the Virginia Tech Seismological Observatory’s helicorder," the university announced.

As cool as it was that the concert generated enough ground tremors to register, the rating assigned to it was too minor to even register on the Richter scale.

“The magnitude would have been less than 1.0,” explained Virginia Tech Seismological Observatory research associate Martin Chapman. “[It was] too small to be felt even a mile away.”

Still, Virginia Tech had a lot of fun with the occurence, posting all over social media and acknowledging that it was "The night the earth shook."

