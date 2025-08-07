Last week, rumours circulated that Metallica were preparing to sign a deal with the iconic venue to perform a residency in the fall of 2026. Appearing on the Howard Stern Show to promote SiriusXM's new “Maximum Metallica” channel, Ulrich said “nothing is etched in stone” but the legendary metal band is interested.

Metallica playing a residency at the ground-breaking Sphere in Las Vegas might only be a rumour right now, but drummer Lars Ulrich says he and his bandmates would "f**king love to do it."

“I’m not going to confirm anything, because there’s nothing to confirm," Ulrich admitted. "But I’m not going to deny it, because we’re all such fans of this venue."

The 61-year-old drummer explained that the band's team have actually looked into playing Sphere but no deal has been done. Metallica's current M72 World Tour is set to conclude in July 2026.

“All of our managers and our production people have been there and looked at it," he added. "It’s something that we’re considering, [but] nothing is etched in stone or green-lit. It’s something that we’re looking at at some point when the 2026 tour is done… I’m not going to bullshit you; I would fucking love to do it, let there be no question about it. It’s not signed, sealed, and delivered, but speaking to me and asking my opinion, I would fucking love to do it.”

Ulrich expressed his excitement for Sphere after seeing U2 perform their U2:UV Achtung Baby Live show in October 2023.

“I was there seeing U2 the first night," he said. "When they took that stage, I wanted to see it for myself before I saw it on YouTube or read about it. I was there, like everybody else that was there that night, I was completely blown away, and felt that was the beginning of another chapter in live performances.”