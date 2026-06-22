Metallica’s Kirk Hammett Sparks Backlash For Taylor Swift Shirt, Falls Off Stage

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Kirk Hammett of Metallica performs at Levi's Stadium on June 20, 2025 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

Karma’s gonna track you down. Just ask Kirk Hammett.

The Metallica guitarist has struck a nerve with Swifties after wearing a T-shirt with Taylor Swift’s image claiming the singer is “a CIA psyop.”

The 63-year-old metal legend wore the shirt during Metallica’s June 13 concert in Budapest, Hungary, sparking a quick backlash amongst Swift fans online that’s being called “Shirtgate 2026.″

Of course, as Swift pointed out on her 2022 album, Midnights, karma comes back around. A week after sporting the tee, Hammett took a spill during the band’s gig in Dublin, Ireland.

As he ripped through the Metallica classic “Seek & Destroy,” Hammett walked up to the end of the stage and lost his footing, falling into the crowd before regaining his balance.

Hammett seems to be in good spirits about the whole ordeal. On Instagram, he acknowledged the shirt in a Story featuring a bummed out face, but didn’t share any further comments.

Regarding his fall, Hammett posted a video in honour of Father’s Day, writing, “Yep ….. 💩 happens! 🍀🇮🇪" Obviously he has a sense of humour about the whole thing.