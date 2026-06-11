mgk Messed His Back Up ‘Really, Really Bad’ After Somersaulting Off A Roof

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - APRIL 18: mgk performs onstage during a concert at Spark Arena on April 18, 2026 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Dave Simpson/WireImage)

mgk is feeling it after jumping off a room into a crowd of fans during an afterparty in Hartford, Connecticut earlier this week.

Following his concert at the Meadows Music Theatre, the 36-year-old rocker kept the party going at the nearby Mezzo Grille, where he grabbed the mic for a short set.

While performing his Fred Durst collaboration, “FIX UR FACE,” mgk (real name Colson Baker) climbed atop a roof, and proceeded to somersault into the surprised crowd beneath him.

Needless to say, he overestimated just how prepared his fans were to catch him and in turn, may have done some damage to his back.

In an Instagram story, he wrote, “I messed my back up really, really bad. I’m having trouble even just standing or picking things up. I can’t even stand up without using my arms and my upper body strength to help support my back.”

While he hasn’t yet cancelled any of his forthcoming tour dates, he did acknowledge that he might not be doing any more stage diving in the near future.

“If I’m moving funky at any of these upcoming shows, I don’t want you to think I’m not giving it my all,” he added. “I’m just really, really fucking hurt, dude. Like, it hurts to breathe. But I’m gonna mentally heal. I know this is a big mental game, and I know that my body is pretty indestructible. So I just gotta … and nothing’s more important than the show going on. I don’t cancel anything.”

mgk plays RBC Amphitheatre in Toronto on June 14. Earlier that day, he will hold a pop-up shop in the city at The Academy (80 Atlantic Ave) from 11:00AM to 8:00PM EST. More info here.

Watch the crowd-shot video below.