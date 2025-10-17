In a statement, the 35-year-old musician said, “Canada has some of the best fans, so I’m excited to play the Grey Cup Halftime Show and to see some epic Canadian football."

The CFL has announced that mgk (fka Machine Gun Kelly) will perform at the Bud Light Grey Cup halftime show from Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg on Sunday, November 16.

mgk will kick off his North American tour the day before the Grey Cup on November 15 in Orlando, FL. He will then play Calgary on November 29, followed by shows in Edmonton, Hamilton, and Montreal in December, before coming back to Canada next summer for gigs in Toronto and Vancouver in support of his latest album, Lost Americana. Ticket information can be found here.

Also performing Grey Cup weekend will be Our Lady Peace, who will take the stage ahead of the big game for the SiriusXM Grey Cup Kickoff show.

“We’re honoured to be part of such an iconic and longstanding Canadian tradition,” OLP lead singer Raine Maida said in a statement.

“We’re delivering a remarkable sound and atmosphere that will match the world-class action and entertainment on the field,” CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston added. “An iconic Canadian band to kick things off, a powerful Manitoban voice to honour our anthem and a rising megastar to electrify halftime. It’s going to be a show as unforgettable as the game itself!”

The 112th Grey Cup will be played on Sunday, November 16, with kickoff slated for 6:00PM EST/5:00PM CST. The game will air live across Canada on TSN, CTV and RDS.