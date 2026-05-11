On June 12 in Toronto, Michael Bublé, Alanis Morissette and Alessia Cara will headline the Opening Ceremony during Canada’s first group stage match against Bosnia & Herzegovina.

FIFA will be holding three different Opening Ceremonies for the World Cup at the first games of each host nation in June.

Other artists scheduled to perform in Toronto that day include Jessie Reyez, Nora Fatehi, Elyanna, Sanjoy, Vegedream and William Prince.

"The opening ceremony in Toronto will be a powerful reflection of Canada’s identity and the energy surrounding the FIFA World Cup 2026™,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino in a statement. “Through music, culture and unforgettable performances, we will welcome the world with a celebration that is uniquely Canadian while also connected to a larger story unfolding across Mexico and the United States. It will be a moment of pride, unity and anticipation as Canada takes its place on football’s biggest stage.”

Also happening on June 12 at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles, Katy Perry, Future, BLACKPINK's LISA, Anitta, Rema and Tyla will take the stage as the U.S. face off against Paraguay.

In Mexico, the opening match will happen a day earlier on June 11, as the home team takes on South Africa at the Azteca Stadium. Artists scheduled to perform include Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, Maná and Tyla.

The opening ceremonies are set to start 90 minutes before kick-off, and expected to last for 13 minutes in Canada and the U.S., with Mexico alloted 16 minutes and 30 seconds.

A special tribute to the USA's 250th birthday will also take place on July 4, as part of the World Cup during games in Houston and Philadelphia on July 4.