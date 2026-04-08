Michael , which arrives in theatres on April 24, originally planned to include a third act that extensively covered the child molestation accusations and legal charges Jackson faced in 1993, from his point of view.

The Michael Jackson biopic was forced to spend an extra $15 million on reshoots after producers were instructed not to include scenes about the sexual assault charges brought against the late King of Pop.

One scene that was scrapped from the original script finds MJ looking in the mirror, "capturing his sorrowful gaze as police car lights flash behind him. It’s 1993, a decade after Thriller gripped the culture, and Jackson has just been accused of child molestation," Variety reports.

The production team, however, were informed late in the shooting stages that a clause in the settlement with the family of Jordan Chandler, who at the age of 13 accused Jackson of sexually abusing him, prevented them from portraying the child in the film. Variety adds that it was "one of many that were left on the cutting room floor."

Because of this, the production was forced to reassemble in June 2025 to reshoot a new ending that took 22 days and cost a reported $15 million ($20m CAD). Now the film will reportedly end with MJ at the height of his fame during the Bad tour.

Variety adds that the studios believe that approximately 30 percent of the material they were forced to cut could be reworked and used in potential sequels. While producer Graham King has expressed interest in focusing on Jackson's Dangerous (1991) and Invincible (2001) albums, along with the purchase and construction of Neverland Ranch, and other aspects of his life, sequels could prove to be tricky without featuring the abuse charges and legal challenges Jackson dealt with towards the end of his life.

Read the full report here.