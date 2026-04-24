Appearing on the The Late Show Thursday night (April 23) to talk about his forthcoming solo album, Stipe was asked by host Stephen Colbert who he would want to play him in a hypothetical biopic.

R.E.M. are a band worthy of getting their own biopic at some point, and if and/or when that happens, retired frontman Michael Stipe knows who he would like to see portraying him in his younger years.

While he confirmed here is not a film currently in the works, Stipe said, “Someone who's really hot... With or without the beard?"

"With the beard it's gotta be David Cross. Without the beard we could go a little hotter," Colbert joked. "Who would you want? Wouldyou just want Chalamet to take another stab at it? We're talking young Stipe..."

"Maybe Billie Eilish could do it," Stipe answered. "She’s amazing."

"She’d be good, kinda got similar eyes," Colbert replied.

When asked if he had spent much time talking to the 24-year-old singer before, Stipe remembered one time when they met.

“She held a door open for me once at a restaurant in Manhattan," he admitted. "I don’t know if she knew who I was, she’s incredibly polite and sweet. But I didn't know who she was until she was down the street."

Colbert then offered to introduce the two of them, to which an excited Stipe said, "Yeah! I would love to meet her and her brother FINNEAS."

As for his first ever solo album, tentatively titled Incredible Album, Stipe revealed, "My record is coming out at the end of the year, nobody knows that yet so I’m announcing it now."

He added that “one of the songs is the sound of a tree hearing itself for the first time … My friend recorded a tree in my backyard in Georgia and played it back to itself, it sounds like Daft Punk.”

He was then joined by Louis Cato and the Great Big Joy Machine to perform a new song called "The Rest of Ever." Watch it below.

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