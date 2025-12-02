The couple let the news slip at the world premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash in Los Angeles, CA on Monday (December 1), where Miley was seen not hiding an impressive diamond ring on her left ring finger. Miley posted photos from the night, quoting "Dream As One," her original song from the film: "Baby, when we dream we dream as one."

People notes that the ring is a a cushion-cut stone set on a thick, 14-karat yellow gold band designed as a bespoke piece by Jacquie Aiche.

Miley and Maxx first met in 2021. In an interview with British Vogue, she said, “We got put on a blind date. Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, ‘The worst that can happen is I leave.’”

They were first seen together backstage later that year while filming the NBC holiday special, Miley's New Year's Eve Party, in Miami, FL.

The couple have made numerous public appearances together, including the Grammy Awards in February 2024. Maxx, who used to play drums for L.A. rockers The Regrettes from 2015 to 2018, now drums for another L.A. band, Liily, who performed during Miley's New Year's Eve Party in 2022.

Addressing the six-year age difference - she is 33, he is 27 - Miley told Harpers Bazaar, “He looks at life really differently than I do. He grew up with a laptop. I had a desktop computer that I shared with my brothers and sisters. … Honestly, he’s raised our dog off Reddit. I’m like, 'Are you sure we’re supposed to be doing this?' And he’s like, 'On Reddit it says blah, blah, blah.'”

This will be Miley's second marriage. She was previously married to actor Liam Hemsworth from December 23, 2018 until August 2019. They finalized their divorce in January 2020.