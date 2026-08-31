Miley Cyrus Is Now Just Miley

Miley Cyrus is teasing a new era... by dropping her surname.

On the 33-year-old’s social accounts and official site, she has dropped “Cyrus” and appears to be going simply by “Miley.”

Her Instagram handle has been changed from @mileycyrus to @miley, while her site’s URL is now mileyofficial.com.

While Miley nor her rep have made any official announcement, her latest post on Instagram features a new photo with the caption “MILEY.”

After signing a deal with new label Atlantic Records last month, Cyrus told Wonderland that she is working on a new album.

“This album is a love story, but love stories are never one-dimensional,” she confessed to hero Daryl Hannah. “They’re always layered. There is definitely a romantic thread weaving through it because, like all my records, it’s a reflection of where I am in my life.”