Appearing on The Ringer podcast to promote her new album, Something Beautiful , the 32-year-old revealed that once she had fulfilled her contractual obligations with Disney she was no longer permitted to perform any songs from Hannah Montana .

When Miley Cyrus left the Disney Channel in 2011, she left behind almost everything to do with her Hannah Montana character - including the music. Now we have learned why she hasn't performed any songs from that formative period of her life.

“After I left Disney, I wasn’t allowed to perform any of the Hannah Montana music," she admitted. “It’s not like I wanted to, I mean performing 'The Best Of Both Worlds' between 'We Can’t Stop' and 'Wrecking Ball,' wouldn’t have really made sense."

While her Hannah Montana era differed greatly from her own solo career, it left Miley disappointed that she had to leave all of that work behind. "It was still sad knowing those songs have my voice, my face, and I wasn’t allowed to sing them,” she continued.

It wasn't until last year when Miley was honoured at the D23 Expo as a Disney Legend - the youngest one ever - that she was able to reclaim that part of her life back.

"After being inducted as a Disney Legend, I was given permission to perform those songs in the future, which is pretty cool," she added.

At the ceremony, Miley shared just how important the honour was and how close she still is to her Hannah Montana character.

"A little bit of everything has changed ... but at the same time, nothing has changed at all," she said. "I stand here still proud to have been Hannah Montana. In so many ways, this award is dedicated to Hannah and all of her amazing loyal fans, and to everyone who has made my dream a reality. To quote the legend herself, 'This is the life.' "