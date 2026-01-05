The happy couple revealed the big news on Instagram this weekend (January 3), with Cameron posting photos of her ring along with a caption that read, "my favourite part of being alive 💍 happy new year." Damiano added, "It’s gonna be a beautiful year💍♥️."

The two musicians first sparked rumours they were engaged back in October 2025, when Cameron was spotted wearing a diamond engagement ring.

That same month she posted photos of the two marking their two-year anniversary, writing, "the 2 best years of my life. i am brought to tears at least once a week because life has become so beautiful with you in it. i love you in a way no words could ever express, but i will never stop trying. buon anniversario amore mio."

David and Cameron first reportedly met at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, when they were both nominated for Best New Artist. They were first spotted together at one of his concerts in September 2023, but didn't make their relationship official until they attended a Pre-Grammy party together hosted by Clive Davis in February 2024.

See the post below.