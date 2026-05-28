Morris Day, Young MC Drop Off Bill For Freedom 250 Concert

That didn’t take long.

One day after announcing the Great American State Fair’s Freedom 250 concert series to celebrate America’s quarter millennium, both Morris Day & The Time and Young MC have removed themselves from the bill.

On his socials, Morris Day posted a message, saying, “Contrary to rumors, Morris Day & the Time will not be performing at the ‘Great American State Fair.’” He then added in the comments section, “It’s a No for Me,” along with a smiling emoji with sunglasses.

Rapper Young MC has also backed out of the government-sponsored festival, explaining he was unaware of its political affiliations.

“I HAVE INFORMED MY AGENTS THAT I WILL NOT BE PERFORMING AT THE FREEDOM 250 EVENT,” he wrote. “The artists were never told about any political involvement with the event. And despite the claims by the organizers that the event is non-partisan, Spin magazine describes it as ‘Trump-backed.’ I hope to perform in D.C. in the near future at an event that is not so politically charged.”

C+C Music Factory’s Freedom Williams has also spoken out about performing at the event. In an Instagram video, he says three months ago his agent received an offer to play in DC in June, but “didn’t mention Trump.”

While he says his initial reaction was to cancel, he then went on a profanity-laced rant addressing those criticizing him for taking part in the concert, before signing off by giving the middle finger.

“I don’t give a f**k about Trump,” Williams says to the camera. “I know the type of f**king anarchy he creates. But the day I let you motherf**kers tell me what to do is the day I die. I want to make that s**t motherf**king crystal clear… I don’t give a f**k about Trump, but I also don’t give a f**k about you either!... I might do the motherf**king show.”

Cue “Things That Make You Go Hmmm...”

The Great American State Fair will host a series of concerts that kicks off at the National Mall in Washington D.C. from June 25 to July 10, 2026.

Other artists set to perform include Bret Michaels (Poison), The Commodores, Martina McBride, Vanilla Ice, and somehow, Milli Vanilli. More are expected to be announced.

According to the press release, the free event is expected to bring together all 50 U.S. states for what organizers describe as “a World’s Fair-style celebration featuring concerts, exhibits, military tributes, cultural programming, innovation showcases and family-friendly attractions.”