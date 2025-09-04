In a message titled "A Soul for Sale" on the Morrissey Solo website, the 66-year-old musician explained to his fans that he "has no choice but to offer for sale all of his business interests in ‘The Smiths’ to any interested party / investor."

According to the post, the sale includes full and exclusive rights to:

1. The name ‘The Smiths’, as created by Morrissey.

2. All Smiths artwork, as created by Morrissey.

3. All Smiths merchandising rights.

4. All Smiths songs lyrically / musically.

5. All synchronisation rights.

6. All Smiths recordings.

7. All contractual rights for Smiths publishing.

Of course, Morrissey is only one of four members of The Smiths, so make of that value as you will.

In the statement, he added, “I am burnt out by any and all connections to Marr, Rourke, Joyce. I have had enough of malicious associations. With my entire life I have paid my rightful dues to these songs and these images. I would now like to live disassociated from those who wish me nothing but ill-will and destruction, and this is the only resolution. The songs are me — they are no one else — but they bring with them business communications that go to excessive lengths to create as much dread and spite year after year. I must now protect myself, especially my health.”

If you are what he calls a "serious investor” you can email eaves7760@gmail.com.

Formed in Manchester in 1982 by singer Morrissey and guitarist Johnny Marr, The Smiths also featured Andy Rourke on bass and Mike Joyce on drums, becoming one of the UK's most successful and influential indie bands of the 1980s. After releasing four albums and various compilations, they broke up in 1987 after the band's relationship became acromonious between the members over business and creative decisions. Public spats and even a long-running royalties dispute among members carried on for decades.

Last year Morrissey called out his former band member and collaborator Johnny Marr for turning down what he called "a lucrative offer" from AEG Entertainment Group to tour worldwide as ‘The Smiths’ throughout 2025.

Marr later responded to the claims, explaining that he felt he was protecting the band's legacy by refusing any and all offers for the band to play live.

In June 2025, Marr elaborated on the reported offer, telling Billboard, “We got made an offer recently, but I said no. It was a little bit about principles, but I’m not an idiot, I just think the vibe’s not right. It was an eye-watering amount of money, but also, I really like what I’m doing now, which makes it a lot easier. I like where I’m at. I still want to write the best song I’ve ever written. I want to be a better performer.”