Luminate analyzed the numbers of both digital streaming platforms and short-form video platforms to identify the biggest songs of each decade from the 1960s to the 2020s. The report yields some surprising results, such as The Goo Goo Dolls' "Iris" (1990s) and Chris Stapleton's "Tennessee Whiskey" (2010s) ruling their decades.

A year-end report by entertainment data and insights tracker Luminate has revealed 2025's most listened-to music, including the biggest songs by decade.

Of note, Alex Warren's "Ordinary" was not only the most listened-to song of the 2020s, it was also the most listened-to song of 2025 overall.

Other points of interest include Canada's Top 10 songs according to on-demand audio, which again was led by "Ordinary," and Canada's Top 10 Albums according to sales and on-demand audio, with Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem coming out on top.

See the lists below.

Top Songs in 2025, by Release Decade

1960s: Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Fortunate Son" (1969) - 136.7M streams

1970s: Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" Fleetwood Mac (1977) - 387.4M streams

1980s: Journey's "Don't Stop Believin' (1981) - 263.0M streams

1990s: Goo Goo Dolls' "Iris" (1998) - 337.9M streams

2000s: The Killers' "Mr. Brightside" (2004) - 272.1M

2010s: Chris Stapleton's "Tennessee Whiskey" (2014) - 306.7M

2020s: Alex Warren's "Ordinary" (2025) - 746.8M

Canada Top 10 Albums

1. Morgan Wallen I'm the Problem - 481,000

2. Taylor Swift The Life Of A Showgirl - 408,000

3. HUNTR/X, Saja Boys KPop Demon Hunters (Soundtrack from the Netflix Film) - 255,000

4. The Weeknd The Highlights - 246,000

5. Tate McRae So Close To What - 235,000

6. Alex Warren You'll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1) - 228,000

7. SZA SOS - 205,000

8. Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet - 204,000

9. Morgan Wallen One Thing at a Time - 202,000

10. Noah Kahan Stick Season - 195,000

Canada Top 10 Songs

1. Alex Warren "Ordinary" - 114.5 million

2. Shaboozey "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" - 84.6 million

3. HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna & REI AMI "Golden" - 83.2 million

4. Benson Boone "Beautiful Things" - 80.0 million

5. Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars "Die With A Smile" - 75.9 million

6. ROSÉ & Bruno Mars "APT." - 70.1 million

7. Chappell Roan Pink Pony Club" - 68.7 million

8. Teddy Swims "Lose Control" - 68.0 million

9. Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen "I Had Some Help" - 67.8 million

10. Gracie Abrams "That's So True" - 66.1 million

