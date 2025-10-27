On Instagram, the 46-year-old singer-songwriter acknowledged the 25th anniversary of her debut album, Whoa, Nelly! , and took the opportunity to make the surprising admission about her career.

"I have decided to step away from performance for the foreseeable future and pursue some other creative and personal endeavours that I feel would better suit this next phase of my life," Furtado wrote. "I have enjoyed my career immensely, and I still love writing music as I have always seen it as a hobby I was lucky enough to make into a career I’ll identify as a songwriter forever."



Furtado, who attended Game 2 of the World Series in Toronto on Saturday night (October 25), expressed her love and appreciation to her fans and peers, writing, "I’m grateful for all the years of fun , community and wonder. Endless gratitude to anyone who has ever listened and vibrated with my music and attended any of my shows. I love you and your open hearts."



"I deeply thank all of those who have worked so hard to help me make my pop dreams come true on a creative and organizational level," she continued. "I thank all my brilliant collaborators and loyal champions."

Her final live appearance was back on August 30, at the Olympiastadion München in München, Germany, where she performed as part of the Superbloom Festival, alongside Post Malone, Hozier, and fellow Canadian Shawn Mendes.

