Nemahsis, Mustafa, Saya Grey, and Bibi Club are among the artists whose albums have made the Short List for the 2025 Polaris Music Prize.

The $30,000 prize - down from $50,000, due to sponsors scaling back financial contributions - is awarded to the Canadian album of the year, judged solely on artistic merit by a jury of music writers, without consideration for genre or record sales. The winner will be decided at the Polaris Gala taking place at Massey Hall in Toronto on September 16.