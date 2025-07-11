Nemahsis, Mustafa, Saya Grey, and Bibi Club are among the artists whose albums have made the Short List for the 2025 Polaris Music Prize.
The $30,000 prize - down from $50,000, due to sponsors scaling back financial contributions - is awarded to the Canadian album of the year, judged solely on artistic merit by a jury of music writers, without consideration for genre or record sales. The winner will be decided at the Polaris Gala taking place at Massey Hall in Toronto on September 16.
Three of the ten nominees have previously appeared on the Short List, including Marie Davidson (2019), Mustafa (2021) and The OBGMs (2021). The remainder of the finalists including Bibi Club, Lou-Adriane Cassidy, Saya Gray, Yves Jarvis, Nemahsis, Population II and Ribbon Skirt are first-timers.
The gala will be hosted by 2019 Polaris winner Haviah Mighty, and feature performances by Bibi Club, Lou-Adrienne Cassidy, Marie Davidson, Saya Gray, Yves Jarvis, Nemahsis, The OBGMs, Population II, and Ribbon Skirt.
The 2025 Polaris Music Prize Album Short List:
Bibi Club – Feu de garde
Lou-Adriane Cassidy – Journal d’un Loup-Garou
Marie Davidson – City Of Clowns
Saya Gray – SAYA
Yves Jarvis – All Cylinders
Mustafa – Dunya
Nemahsis – Verbathim
The OBGMs – SORRY, IT’S OVER
Population II – Maintenant Jamais
Ribbon Skirt – Bite Down