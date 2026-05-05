Netflix has announced a three-part documentary on the life of Kylie Minogue, set to begin streaming on May 30.
KYLIE finds the 57-year-old pop icon opening up her personal archives to reflect "on a life that continues to captivate, inspire, and soundtrack multiple generations."
According to the press release, the "unfiltered" documentary will feature "footage from home movies, personal photographs, and new interviews with Kylie herself, the documentary shows the woman behind the hits. It examines how she’s faced public scrutiny, personal loss, and illness with grit and grace, earning respect far beyond her own fandom."
Directed by Emmy winner Michael Harte (Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, BECKHAM), the docuseries includes interviews with some of Kylie's closest collaborators, friends and family including sister Dannii Minogue, actor Jason Donovan, singer-songwrtier Nick Cave, and producer Pete Waterman.
Watch the trailer below.