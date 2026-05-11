The former One Direction singer will embark on the “Dinner Party Live On Tour" in support of his forthcoming album Dinner Party (out June 5). Naturally, the tour begins on St. Patrick's Day (March 17) in St. Paul, Minnesota, and will see the Irish singer perform in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena on March 30, Montreal at Bell Centre on April 2 and Vancouver at Rogers Arena on May 29.

Fans can now register for presale access to their desired show here.

A number of different presales are set to begin starting tomorrow, May 12. The general onsale will take place this Friday, May 15 at 10:00AM local time through Ticketmaster, with VIP packages also available. More info can be found here.