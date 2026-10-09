Nickelback Announce Everything Under the Sun Tour for 2027

Nickelback have announced the Everything Under the Sun Tour, which will see them play arenas across North America, the UK, Europe, and Australia in 2027.

The tour will be in support of their upcoming 11th studio album, Everything Under the Sun, which gets a release on October 30.

The massive 64-date global trek kicks off with a North American leg on February 6 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. There are seven Canadian dates on the tour: Montreal’s Bell Centre on March 12, Hamilton’s TD Coliseum on March 20, Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on March 21, Sasakatoon’s SaskTel Centre on April 2, Edmonton’s Rogers Place on April 3, Calgary’s Scotiabank Saddledome on April 6 and Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on April 9.

Support comes from Don Broco on all North American dates, except for The Hondo Rodeo Fest in Tampa, FL.

A number of presales are set to begin on Tuesday, October 13, with the general onsale taking place on Friday, October 16 at 10:00AM local time. More info can be found here.

Nickelback 2027 Everything Under the Sun Tour tour dates:

2/6 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

2/8 Allentown, PA - PPL Center

2/10 Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

2/12 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena

2/13 Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

2/16 Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

2/18 Chicago, IL - United Center

2/20 St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

2/21 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

2/24 Knoxville, TN - Food City Center

2/26 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

2/27 Tampa, FL - The Hondo Rodeo Fest

3/2 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

3/4 Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center

3/6 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

3/8 Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

3/10 Boston, MA - TD Garden

3/12 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

3/20 Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum

3/21 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

3/24 Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

3/26 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

3/27 Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

3/30 St. Paul, MN - Grand Casino Arena

4/2 Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

4/3 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

4/6 Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

4/9 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

4/10 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

4/13 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

4/16 Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

4/18 Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

4/20 Phoenix, AZ - Mortgage Matchup Center

4/22 Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

4/24 Denver, CO - Ball Arena

4/27 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

4/29 Houston, TX - Toyota Center

5/1 San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center

5/7 Ciudad de México, Mexico - CDMX Arena

6/5 Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

6/7 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

6/9 Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

6/11 Hannover, Germany - ZAG Arena

6/14 Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle

6/19 Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

6/20 Zurich, Switzerland - AG Hallenstadion

6/23 Milan, Italy - Unipol Forum

6/25 Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

6/26 Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

6/29 Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena

7/1 Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

7/3 Kaunas, Lithuania - Zalgiris Arena

7/4 Riga, Latvia - Xiaomi Arena

7/7 Helsinki, Finland - Veikkaus Arena

7/9 Oslo, Norway - Unity Arena

7/11 Gothenburg, Sweden - Scandinavium

7/13 Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

10/2 Perth, Australia - RAC Arena

10/5 Adelaide, Australia - Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena

10/7 Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena

10/9 Geelong, Australia - Mount Duneed Estate

10/12 Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre

10/14 Sydney, Australia - Afterpay Arena

10/16 Pokolbin, Australia - Roche Estate