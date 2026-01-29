On X, the rapper (real name Onika Maraj-Petty) shared a photo of the expensive piece of plastic that will help her "unlock life in America."

Nicki Minaj has been given a Trump Gold Card, which will soon help her become an American citizen.

Minaj, who was born in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, does not currently hold a U.S. citizenship, however, owning the gold card will likely soon change that.

As it states on the website, the Trump Gold Card offers "U.S. residency in record time" for just about anyone willing to give "a contribution of $1 million." Naturally, it comes with a $15,000 DHS processing fee and requires an "in-depth background check."

Minaj though claims the card was a gift from Trump himself.

In a separate post, she added that the card was "free of charge." At his Trump Accounts Summit on Wednesday (January 28), the President hinted he had gifted it to her by announcing that Minaj had given “hundreds of thousands” (reportedly between between $150,000 and $300,000) to the government-sponsored Trump Accounts, which are said to be tax-advantaged investment accounts that offer long-term financial security for millions of children.

Minaj made an appearance at the event with Trump, defending him against all of the haters.

"The hate — or what people have to say — it does not affect me at all," she said. "It actually motivates me to support him more. And it's going to motivate all of us to support him more. We're not going to let them get away with bullying him. He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him. Amen?"

She added that she is "probably the president's No. 1 fan, and that's not going to change."

The appearance follows up one she made last month alongside Erika Kirk at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest, where she first declared her public support for Trump.

See her posts below.