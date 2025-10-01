The 58-year-old Oscar-winning actress filed the papers in a Tennessee court on Tuesday (September 30), arguing "irreconcilable differences."

Nicole Kidman has filed for divorce from Keith Urban, after nearly 20 years of marriage.

Kidman and Keith, the Grammy winning country singer, were married in June 2006 and share two children, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

TMZ broke the news on Monday (September 29) that the couple actually separated back in June and lived apart throughout the summer.

Sources say Kidman did not want to split, but PEOPLE claims it was Keith's decision to set up his own place that led to the separation and divorce.

The rumour in Nashville, where the couple currently reside, is that the 57-year-old Keith has already begun seeing another woman, TMZ reports.

According to the court documents, Kidman and Keith have already agreed to a parenting plan, giving her primary custody - their daughters will live with their mother for 306 days out of the year, and 59 days with their father.

Both parties will retain their own assets and have waived spousal support and child support. A clause notes that Keith does have prepaid "child support obligations."