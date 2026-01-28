The 29-year-old singer-songwriter previously announced he will release the first single, also called "The Great Divide," this Friday, January 30.

The Great Divide was produced by Kahan's Stick Season collaborator Gabe Simon, and features additional help from The National's Aaron Dessner (Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Gracie Abrams).

It is described as "A reflection on Noah’s past, his now-complicated relationship to family, friends, his native Vermont, as well as the disconnect and distance that silence and unspoken truths create between people."

On Instagram, Kahan posted the album's cover along with a caption that reads, "From a long silence forms a divide, a great expanse demanding attention. I stare across it. I see old friends, my father, my mother, my siblings, my younger self, the great state of Vermont. I want to scream these feelings, to gesticulate wildly at the figures on the other side, but my voice has grown hoarse and muted after years of climbing a ladder towards the wild, spiraling dreams that have materialized in front of me."

"Instead, I wrote them down next to a piano in Nashville, next to a pond in Guilford Vermont, in a legendary studio in upstate New York, on a farm with a firetower in Only, Tennessee," he continues. "The songs are the words I would say if I could. They are the fears I dance with in the moments before I drift off to sleep. The music here is my best attempt to delve deeper into the people, places, and feelings that have made me who I am. I am grateful for all of it, for all of you, for listening to them, if you choose to do so."

See the post with the album cover below.