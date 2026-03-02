Speaking to BRITs interviewer Sarah Story, Gallagher admitted, "Last year was the most incredible thing that any of us have ever done."

Noel Gallagher took home Songwriter of the Year at the 2026 BRIT Awards over the weekend, and expressed just how meaningful it was to play shows with Oasis for last year's reunion tour.

In 2025, Oasis embarked on a historic, sold-out comeback tour that saw them perform shows for the first time in 15 years.

"To come back after all these years, to get No. 1 albums and all that is pretty mad, but we loved every minute and every second of it," Gallagher said. “The gigs were amazing, particularly the ones in Manchester. I’m kind of lost for words for it, really. The gigs spoke for themselves.”

The band's reunion tour was the second-highest grossing tour of 2025, bringing in $405,428,435 - second to only Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour. However, Oasis did sell approximately 630,000 more tickets (2,228,471) than Beyonce (1,596,165). But if you ask Noel Gallagher, no one was putting on a better show than his band.



“They were all 10 out of 10," he told Story. "I know every band says that, but they were truly astonishing. It was overwhelming in places to see the love for the band after all these years.”

Gallagher feels that Oasis were better than ever, in fact, adding, “There were a lot of people saying that’s as good as it gets. And it was better than it was in the 90s."

Also in attendance to support the Songwriter of the Year were his daughter Anaïs Gallagher and nephew Gene Gallagher (Liam's son, lead vocalist for the band Villanelle), who shared their excitement to see Oasis back together again.

“It was incredible to see,” Anaïs told NME. “We had memories of Oasis before, but then I mainly cared about how many Milky Way Stars were in the dressing room or how many beef flavoured Hula-Hoops were there for me to eat! So it was nice to now be able to go to the shows and experience it with a relatively clean head.”

Watch both interviews below.

