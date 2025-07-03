On Tuesday (July 1), Gallagher, an avid user of the X platform , tweeted out a racial slur often used to mock East Asian accents, which quickly caught the attention of his 3.8 million followers.

Just one day before Oasis make their long awaited return to the stage, the band find themselves facing a potential backlash after frontman Liam Gallagher used an Asian slur in one of his tweets.

One fan responded, "liam you can’t say that," to which Gallagher asked "Why," with another fan answering, "Cuz it’s racist."

“Liam [you’re] gonna get cancelled today,” another fan chimed in, to which he responded, “Whatever.” (Or maybe it was a reference to Oasis' 1994 single?)

This seemed to set off a number of responses to his followers, with one adding, "Are you kidding me youre gonna offend your own fans liam dont start."

Gallagher has since deleted the racist tweet and apologized for the word, tweeting, "Sorry if I offended anyone with my tweet before it wasn’t intentional you know I love you all and I do not discriminate. peace and love LG x"

However, the timing couldn't be worse. Tomorrow (July 4), Oasis kick off a sold out world tour beginning in Cardiff at Principality Stadium. One fan in Toronto who was offended by the tweet and identifies as a member of the Chinese-Canadian community, is already looking to get a refund from Ticketmaster.

See the apology below.