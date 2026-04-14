Other names in the performers category include notorious hip-hop collective Wu-Tang Clan, new wave punk Billy Idol, post-punk idols Joy Division/New Order, and R&B crooner Luther Vandross.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2026 last night (April 13) during a broadcast of American Idol , with Britpop heroes Oasis, Quiet Storm purveyors Sade, soft rock chart-topper Phil Collins, and heavy metal gods Iron Maiden among the name of inductees announced this year.

In the Early Influence category, Afrobeat icon and activist Fela Kuti, hip-hop pioneers Queen Latifah and MC Lyte, salsa legend Celia Cruz and country rock godfather Gram Parsons will be inducted.

The Musical Excellence category included producers Rick Rubin (Beastie Boys, Johnny Cash), Arif "The Greatest Ears in Town" Mardin (Aretha Franklin, Hall & Oates, Bee Gees), Jimmy Miller (The Rolling Stones), and Philly Soul songwriter Linda Creed (“You Make Me Feel Brand New,” “The Greatest Love of All”).

And the Ahmet Ertegun Award will be given to the late Ed Sullivan, whose variety show helped Elvis Presley, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and The Doors change music forever.

Of course, Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has been outspoken about his band failing to make the list in previous years. Last year on X he wrote that "RNR hall of fame is for WANKERS."

However, his stance on being inducted seems to have changed. After learning of their induction, Gallagher posted on X, "Reverse psychology vibes in the area Oasis RnR hall of farmers I mean famers."

He then got a little sentimental, adding, "I wanna thank all the people who voted for us it’s a real honour ever since I was a little kid and singing in the shower I’d dream about 1 day being in the RnR hall of fame it’s true what they say anything is possible if you have a dream."

Gallagher then confirmed that he and his brother Noel will attend the induction, perhaps after his mom told them to.

"Well I was speaking to my mummy last night when the news broke and she thinks I may have been a little hasty with my perception of the organization," he wrote. "she’s told me to stop being a dick and go to the awards and behave and you never know you might enjoy it."