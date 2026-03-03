Bookmakers William Hill have the 26-year-old singer at even odds to follow the likes of Billie Eilish ("No Time To Die"), Sam Smith ("Writing's on the Wall") and Adele ("Skyfall"), all of whom won Academy Awards for their songs.

Right behind Dean on the list is RAYE at 7/2, Lana Del Rey at 4/1, Dua Lipa at 7/1, and Harry Styles at 10/1 making up the top five. See the full list of odds below.

Over the weekend, the London-born Dean won every category she was nominated in at the 2026 BRIT Awards, boosting her profile and chances of winning the honour.

“Olivia Dean’s BRIT Awards clean sweep and live performance have clearly hit a high note with James Bond fans, and she’s now our even‑money favourite to deliver the next 007 theme," said Lee Phelps, spokesperson for William Hill. “After a weekend where Dean was crowned the UK’s new queen of pop, it’s no surprise that she’s most fancied to open the credits in the next Bond film.”

Currently, "Bond 26" as its tentatively titled, doesn't even have a director or a lead actor attached to it. The franchise, which was acquired by Amazon in its $8.5 billion acquisition of MGM, is rumoured to begin shooting the next film in 2026-2027, with an expected release date of 2028. Speculation has Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve as the clear favourite to direct, while Jacob Elordi, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Callum Turner are reportedly being eyed to play 007.

William Hill’s Bond theme singer odds:

Olivia Dean — EVS

Raye — 7/2

Lana Del Rey — 4/1

Dua Lipa — 7/1

Harry Styles — 10/1

Miley Cyrus — 12/1

Oasis — 12/1

Chappell Roan — 16/1

Charli XCX — 16/1