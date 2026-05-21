Olivia Dean’s ‘Man I Need’ Tops List of Best Hit Songs to Listen to During Sex

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 26: Olivia Dean attends the 2026 MOBO Awards at Co-op Live on March 26, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need” is the best song currently in the Billboard Hot 100 to listen to during sex.

According to a new study by DreamGF, songs with 119 beats per minute (BPM) are the best for sex. Of course, not all 119 BPM songs are created equal, and some current chart songs are “much better suited to the bedroom than others,” the company said in a statement.

“Tempo often influences pace and rhythm during sex, and so the right tempo can help partners feel more in sync,” they added.

With its tempo of 119 BPM, Dean’s “Man I Need” is most rhythmically suited for sex, offering the “ideal bedroom pace” and making it the ultimate song to add to your sexy time playlist.

Other songs worth adding are Ella Langley & Morgan Wallen’s "I Can’t Love You Anymore," Noah Kahan’s “Porch Light” and Harry Styles’ “American Girls.”

“What stands out in this ranking is that the best songs for intimacy are not necessarily the ones people would expect,” says Georgi Dimitrov, CEO of DreamAI SRL. “Olivia Dean’s 'Man I Need’ takes the top spot because it lands exactly on 119 BPM, but it was especially interesting to see artists like Noah Kahan and Michael Jackson appear in the top 10."

Naturally, when there is a “best” list there is always a “worst” list to counter. One of the takeaways from the report is that Dean’s “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” was also one of the Hot 100’s least suitable songs for sex. Oh and that Noah Kahan is both good and bad at writing songs for having sex to. His track “Dashboard” is “furthest away from the ideal tempo” at 174 BPM.

See both Top 10 lists below.

The ten Billboard Hot 100 songs best suited for sex, based on BPM

1. Olivia Dean “Man I Need” - 119 BPM

2. Ella Langley & Morgan Wallen "I Can’t Love You Anymore" - 119 BPM

3. Noah Kahan “Porch Light” - 119 BPM

4. Noah Kahan “Deny Deny Deny” - 120 BPM

5. Harry Styles “American Girls” - 118 BPM

6. Josh Ross "Hate How You Look" - 120 BPM

7. Michael Jackson “Billie Jean” - 117 BPM

8. Noah Kahan “Spoiled - 117 BPM

9. PinkPantheress with Zara Larsson “Stateside” - 123 BPM

10. Taylor Swift “Opalite” - 124 BPM

The ten Billboard Hot 100 songs least suited for sex, based on BPM

1. Noah Kahan “Dashboard” - 174 BPM

2. Karol G & Greg Gonzalez "Despues de Ti" - 68 BPM

3. Noah Kahan “Downfall” - 170 BPM

4. Ella Langley “Dandelion” - 69 BPM

5. Chris Brown “Obvious” - 168 BPM

6. Olivia Dean “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” - 70 BPM

7. Noah Kahan “Staying Still” - 166 BPM

8. Luke Combs “Be By You” - 74 BPM

9. Noah Kahan “Doors” - 164 BPM

10. Latto ft GloRilla “GOMF” - 162 BPM