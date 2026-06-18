Olivia Rodrigo Can Smell Fans’ Diapers in the Front Row of Her Concerts

Hardcore fans will do whatever they can to hold their spot in the front row of a concert. Bathroom breaks are for suckers when the most important thing in the world is to be as close as possible to your beloved idol.

While it might surprise some, wearing a diaper to a concert so you don’t have to lose your prime spot is no longer an uncommon practice. In fact, for years fans of all types of music have been sporting nappies, to the point where you can even get pointers now on TikTok. Swifties know a thing or two about it.

But the one thing you should know if you do wear one is that the performers can likely smell your dirty diapers.

In an interview with KISS FM in the UK, Olivia Rodrigo shocked hosts Tyler West and Chloe Burrows, admitting that she is fully aware of what her Livvies are up to at her shows.

“I have been to certain concerts and certain festivals where people wear diapers so that they can be front row of the show, and it’s been an experience as a performer that I’ve smelled,” Rodrigo.

During her headlining performance at the BST Hyde Park Festival in London last year Rodrigo recalls just how shocked she was to learn fans were dressed in diapers for who knows how long.

She addressed the crowd, “There’s a sign that says ‘wearing diapers for the front row’. Is that true? Did you guys wear diapers? You’re wearing a diaper right now to be in the front row? Wow. That is actually amazing. I love you. Thank you for doing that. That’s crazy.”

Olivia is cool with it, so no shame here. Do what you gotta do!

Watch the video below.