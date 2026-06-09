Olivia Rodrigo Is Hosting A Live Radio Show To Give Out Dating Advice

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 21: Olivia Rodrigo attends The Cure Music Video Premiere at The Metrograph on May 21, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Olivia Rodrigo)

Olivia Rodrigo is ready to take calls and hear all about your latest relationship troubles.

The night before the singer-songwriter drops her third album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, Rodrigo will take over iHeartRadio’s Los Angeles studio for “u+me=advice forever,” a one-hour relationship advice show airing live across iHeartRadio this Thursday, June 11.

Rodrigo will dish out expert advice to fans looking to have their dating problems solved. Fans can submit their questions now through iHeartRadio’s Talkback feature.

Livies will also get an exclusive sneak peek at never-before-heard songs from you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love before the album arrives on Friday, June 12.

“u+me=advice forever” will air across iHeartRadio CHR and Hot AC stations, as well as Hit Nation on June 11 beginning at 9:00PM EST.