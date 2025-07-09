Appearing on The StageLeft podcast, Rodrigo's guitarist Daisy Spencer revealed that a certified therapist was on offer for all of the 102 dates, made “accessible and free” by the singer and her tour manager Marty Hom.

“I have never had anything like that,” Spencer told host Chris Simpson. “And that reignited the importance of therapy to me because I had just kind of fallen off for so long.”

Spencer said having that kind of access available to her was important and she took every opportunity she could to take advantage of such a generous offer.

“Suddenly I had this free resource of incredible therapists, and I utilised the crap out of that," she said. "I was going, you know, once a week, once every other week, whenever I could. And it was even during the off time, we also still had access to this resource.”

In the episode, Spencer calls Rodrigo “the dreamiest boss of all time,” and admitted that offering therapy "was one of the coolest things that has ever happened on tour. It’s not very heard of. It was the coolest thing ever.”

Rodrigo is currently wrapping up her tour commitments by playing festivals all around the world. She will end GUTS next month with a headlining appearance at Lollapalooza in Chicago on August 1, followed by her lone Canadian date in Montreal at Osheaga on August 3.

