Olivia Rodrigo, sombr, Charlie Puth, RAYE Join 2026 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour

The lineup for the 2026 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour has been revealed, featuring a stacked lineup travelling across nine cities this holiday season featuring performances by Olivia Rodrigo, sombr, KATSEYE, Hilary Duff, Jonas Brothers, Charlie Puth, RAYE, Alex Warren, and many more.

Each lineup for the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, which runs from December 1 to 17, will change depending on the city.

Dallas/Fort Worth, 106.1 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball at Dickies Arena - December 1: KATSEYE, RAYE, Ludacris, Myles Smith, Tove Lo, Kylie Cantrall, The Beaches and JYT

Los Angeles, 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball at Intuit Dome - December 4: Olivia Rodrigo, Hilary Duff, RAYE, OneRepublic, Sienna Spiro, Freya Skye, Bella Kay, Stella Lefty and The Beaches

Chicago, 103.5 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball at Allstate Arena - December 7: RAYE, OneRepublic, Ludacris, Dominic Fike, Tove Lo, Freya Skye, The Beaches and JYT

Detroit, Channel 95.5’s Jingle Ball at Little Caesars Arena - December 8: Alex Warren, OneRepublic, Ludacris, Tove Lo, Jason Derulo, Bella Kay, Freya Skye, The Beaches and JYT

New York City, Z100’s Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden - December 11: Hilary Duff, sombr, Alex Warren, Charlie Puth, Teddy Swims, Sienna Spiro, TOMORROW X TOGETHER & YEONJUN, Stella Lefty and Freya Skye with special guest performances from Bella Kay and The Beaches

Boston, Kiss 108’s Jingle Ball at TD Garden - December 13: Hilary Duff, sombr, Nickelback, TOMORROW X TOGETHER & YEONJUN, Freya Skye, Stella Lefty, ADÉLA, The Beaches and JYT

Washington, D.C., HOT 99.5’s Jingle Ball at Capital One Arena - December 14: Jonas Brothers, sombr, OneRepublic, Ludacris, Nickelback, TOMORROW X TOGETHER & YEONJUN, Kylie Cantrall, The Beaches and JYT

Philadelphia, Q102’s Jingle Ball at Xfinity Mobile Arena - December 15: Charlie Puth, sombr, OneRepublic, Ludacris, ADÉLA, Jason Derulo, Kylie Cantrall, The Beaches and JYT

Nashville, 107.5 The River’s Jingle Ball at Bridgestone Arena - December 17: Hilary Duff, OneRepublic, Alex Warren, Teddy Swims, Nickelback, Stella Lefty, The Beaches and JYT

Tickets for the general public from Ticketmaster will go on sale Friday, October 2.

“The Jingle Ball Tour has become the holiday season’s most anticipated concert event, showcasing the biggest stars and the songs that defined the year in music,” John Sykes, president of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia, and Tom Poleman, chief programming officer for iHeartMedia said in joint statement. “We’re excited to once again partner with ABC to share the energy and holiday spirit of iHeartRadio Jingle Ball with millions of fans nationwide.”

ABC will exclusively air the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2026 holiday special in December, streaming next day on Hulu, Disney+ and VOD.