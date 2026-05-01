The collaboration is part of Spotify's partnership with FC Barcelona that first began in 2022. Previously they have swapped out their logo for those of stars like Ed Sheeran, Travis Scott, Coldplay, KAROL G, The Rolling Stones, ROSALÍA, and Drake.

Olivia Rodrigo has teamed up with FC Barcelona on a new jersey the team will wear for their match with Real Madrid Spotify Camp Nou later this month.

“Olivia Rodrigo has built one of the most passionate fan communities in the world, and so has FC Barcelona,” said Marc Hazan, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Partnerships, Spotify. “Fandom doesn’t have borders, and the most powerful thing Spotify can do is bring those worlds together. Putting her most dedicated fans in the room with her on the eve of El Clásico, that’s what this partnership was built for.”

The design features Rodrigo's "OR" logo in the centre in the same colour as the Nike logo on the top left of the jersey. The full squad will sport the kit during their Liga F match against Levante on May 6, as well as when they go up against Real Madrid in the men’s El Clásico match on May 10.

In addition, Rodrigo will perform live at an invite-only event as part of Spotify's Billions Club Live in Barcelona on May 8.

“Seeing OR on a Barcelona jersey for El Clásico, I don’t even know how to process that,” Rodrigo said in a statement. “On top of that, getting to perform for the fans who’ve been listening since day one, in a city like Barcelona, is going to be so special. That’s everything to me. I cannot wait to see them.”

FC Barcelona are also selling the limited-edition collection, which includes a t-shirt, fleece crew, hoodie, bucket hat, and scarf, as well as a travel mug, sticker pack, and tote bag. There are 1,899 limited-edition jerseys available, inspired by the club’s founding year. Fans can purchase them online here.