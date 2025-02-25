Other big names added to the bill this year include other headliners Lainey Wilson, Turnstile, Def Leppard, Sean Paul, Papa Roach and Kaytranada, along with Pixies, Alan Doyle, Father John Misty, Tom Morello, Men I Trust, Daughtry, BADBADNOTGOOD, The Decemberists, G-Eazy, The Linda Lindas, and many more.

Ottawa Bluesfest announced its lineup for the 2025 festival, with Hozier, Shania Twain, Green Day and more taking over LeBreton Flats in the nation's capital from July 10 to July 20.

“When we first staged the Ottawa Bluesfest in 1994, the plan was simple: provide a great festival experience with top-notch production and the best acts available to us at the time,” Mark Monahan, the festival’s executive director, said in a press release. “That formula has stood the test of time, and we’re still going strong 30-plus years later.”

A one-day presale will begin Wednesday, February 26 from 10:00AM to 11:59PM EST with a limited number of full festival general admission, full festival VIP and full festival platinum tickets available. Single-day general admission and VIP tickets will then go on sale Thursday, February 27 at 10AM EST. Pick 3 Passes will become available Monday, March 3 at 10:00AM EST.

All tickets will include transportation to the festival via OC Transpo. More information can be found here.

July 10: Lainey Wilson, The Red Clay Strays, Father John Misty, The Cat Empire, Linka Moja, Melbourne Ska Orchestra, Chambers DesLauriers, DB Cohen, Garnetta Cromwell & DaGroovmasters, Riley Burns, Rosewood Avenue, DJ Karyen

July 11: Hozier, The Dead South, Charlotte Day Wilson, Sarah Harmer, Amigo The Devil, The Claudettes, Claude Munson, Emilie Steele & The Deal, Kristine St-Pierre, Sophie d’Orléans, Vikki Gilmore, DJ Karyen

July 12: Turnstile, Pixies, Men I Trust, Kurt Vile & The Violators, The Budos Band, Sue Foley, Shaina Hayes, André Bisson, Melissa Ouimet, Rosie’s Smokehouse Deluxe, DJ Karyen, Emerging Artist Showcase

July 13: Shania Twain, Alan Doyle, Wild Rivers, Big Freedia, The Paper Kites, Darrell Nulisch, Edwin Raphael, Alanna J Brown, Buck Twenty, Jessie Simmons, Leverage For Mountains, DJ DoubleDown

July 16: Def Leppard, Tom Morello, The Decemberists, Reignwolf, D.K. Harrell, Amos The Transparent, Beau Nectar, Funk Yo Self, Le Winston Band, Luscious, The Sarandons, DJ DoubleDown

July 17: Sean Paul, G-Eazy, Peach Pit, Harry Manx, Alicia Moffet, Jolie Laide, Lilyisthatyou, Moontricks, Durham County Poets, Dystoh, Sofia Duhaime, DJ DoubleDown

July 18: Green Day, The Linda Lindas, Dwayne Gretzky, Fantastic Negrito, Ron Sexsmith, Les Shirley, Los Bitchos, Four Eyed Muscle Man, Jahmeema, N’nerjie, The Commotions, DJ Acro

July 19: Papa Roach, Daughtry, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Lucius, Bob Log III, The Texas Horns, TJ Wheeler, JW Jones, Hellhound Trail, Rubber Tire Peep Show, We Were Sharks, DJ Acro

July 20: Kaytranada, BADBADNOTGOOD, Tim Baker, Lou Phelps, Darren Kiely, Joce Reyome, Catriona Sturton, Elizabeth Royall, Nolan Hubbard, Be In The Band Showcase, Blues In The Schools Showcase, DJ Acro