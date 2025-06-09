Deadline reports that Daviss, who played Pope on the popular Netflix drama, has been cast in the lead role, with Craig Brewer ( Hustle & Flow , Footloose ) set to direct.

Outer Banks star Jonathan Daviss is set to play Snoop Dogg in an upcoming film based on the hip-hop icon's life.

The untitled film will tell the story of Snoop Dogg (real name Calvin Broadus Jr.), who rose from the West Coast hip-hop scene alongside his cousin Dr. Dre and Death Row Records to become one of the biggest-selling rap artists of the 1990s and eventually a pop culture institution.

The biopic will also be produced by Snoop, along with Brian Grazer and Sara Ramaker, president of Death Row Pictures.

Snoop, who acquired Death Row Records in 2022 - 30 years after he signed to the label, announced he was launching the Death Row Pictures production company earlier this year, after securing a distribution deal with NBCUniversal.

On Instagram, Snoop celebrated the announcement of the film, posting the Deadline story along with a photo of him and Daviss, writing, "Let’s go nefew !! 👊🏿💪🏿🎶 🎥 it’s time 🙏🏿✅". See the post below.