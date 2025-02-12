Other artsts that will be on the ballot include Joy Division/New Order, Joe Cocker, The Black Crowes, Cyndi Lauper, Maná, Chubby Checker, and Bad Company.

OutKast, Mariah Carey , Oasis , The White Stripes, Soundgarden, Phish and Billy Idol have all been nominated for this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class.

First time nominees this year are OutKast, The Black Crowes, Phish, Idol, Cocker, Checker, and Bad Company.

In order to be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

The Rock Hall's Class of 2025 will be announced some time later in April, with an induction ceremony taking place in Los Angeles this fall. More than 1,200 artists, historians, and members of the music industry decide on the inductees, along with the fans, who can vote on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame website.

Last year saw Ozzy Osbourne, A Tribe Called Quest, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Mary J. Blige, Peter Frampton, and Kool & The Gang inducted into the Hall.