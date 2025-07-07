Just before Ozzy and his legendary band Black Sabbath played their final gig on Saturday (July 5), his son Jack Osbourne dished on some details about the movie to The Sun.

Ozzy Osbourne may have officially retired from performing live this past weekend, but the Prince of Darkness already has his next project lined up with a biopic of his incredible life in development.

“We have a director attached now, and the script is done, and Sony Studios is going to be ­producing it," Jack told the paper. “It is about to go through a script rewrite."

According to the younger Osbourne, the biopic will tell the true story of his 76-year-old dad, warts and all.

“It’s going to be raw," he continued. "We are not pulling any punches, we are really laying it all out.”

While he wouldn't reveal the name of the filmmaker behind the film, he shared that “the director is absolutely phenomenal. I can’t say who he is, but we are very lucky to have him and he is a die-hard fan."

Production on the film is set for next year, with Jack added. “If the evil overlords of ­Hollywood give us the green light, we could be filming in the spring, so maybe it will be out by the summer of 2027.”

This weekend's Back to the Beginning concert in his hometown of Birmingham, UK saw Ozzy Osbourne overcome his struggle with Parkinson's and play triumphant two sets - one solo, one with Black Sabbath - in what is billed as his final performance ever.

The star-studded, ten-hour-long concert in front of 40,000 people also featured heavy favourites like Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Tool, Mastodon, Anthrax, Halestorm, Tom Morello and Steven Tyler, Slayer, Jack Black, and more perform.