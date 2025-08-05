The New York Times , which obtained the document, reports the death certificate was filed at a registry in London by the late musician's daughter Aimée Osbourne, revealing the “Songwriter, Performer and Rock Legend” died of “(a) Out of hospital cardiac arrest (b) Acute myocardial infarction (c) Coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction (Joint Causes).”

Ozzy Osbourne's official cause of death was by heart attack, the result of him suffering from coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s, his death certificate has revealed.

Osbourne passed away at the age of 76 on July 22, just 17 days after he performed his final concert, both as a solo artist and frontman for Black Sabbath in his hometown of Birmingham, England.

He was laid to rest last Wednesday (July 30) during a public funeral procession that was streamed live online. His wife, Sharon Osbourne, and children Jack, Kelly, Aimee, and Louis said goodbye along with thousands of his fans who paid their respects by leaving flowers and messages for Ozzy at the Black Sabbath bridge.

On Monday (August 4), Kelly Osbourne shared on Instagram that she is overcome with grief after losing her "best friend."

“I’ve sat down to write this a hundred times and still don’t know if the words will ever feel like enough.. but from the bottom of my heart, thank you,” she wrote to her followers. “The love, support, and beautiful messages I’ve received from so many of you have truly helped carry me through the hardest moment of my life. Every kind word, every shared memory, every bit of compassion has meant more than I can ever explain.”

“Grief is a strange thing-it sneaks up on you in waves,” she added. “I will not be ok for a while — but knowing my family are not alone in our pain makes a difference. I’m holding on tight to the love, the light, and the legacy left behind.”