According to the release, Last Rites is the "shocking, bitterly hilarious, never-before-told story of Ozzy’s descent into hell. Along the way, he reflects on his extraordinary life and career, including his marriage to wife Sharon, as well as his reflections on what it took for him to get back onstage for the triumphant Back to the Beginning concert, streamed around the world, where Ozzy reunited with his Black Sabbath bandmates for the final time."

Tributes to the Godfather of Heavy Metal have poured in from Ozzy's peers, bandmates and fans. Fellow members of Black Sabbath saluted their late frontman, with Geezer Butler writing , "thanks for all those years- we had some great fun. 4 kids from Aston- who’d have thought, eh? So glad we got to do it one last time, back in Aston." Bill Ward posted, "Where will I find you now? In the memories, our unspoken embraces, our missed phone calls, no, you’re forever in my heart." And Tony Iommi added, "Geezer, Bill and myself have lost our brother."

Meanwhile in Ozzy's hometown of Birmingham, fans have gathered at the Black Sabbath Bench to leave flowers, notes and candles paying their respects. The bench was dedicated to the band back in 2019 and currently has a live camera for fans to watch and take selfies.