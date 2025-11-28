In an interview with Clash Magazine , the 36-year-old singer-songwriter discussed a political song from the album called "True Believer," which she wrote about about the gentrification of her hometown Nashville, being raised a Southern Christian, and the hypocrisy and racism she has witnessed in the religious communities.

Fresh off releasing her latest solo album, Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party , Paramore singer Hayley Williams is set to hit the road in the new year. One of her requests? No racists, sexists or transphobes at her concerts.

“I’ve just always felt very grateful that our band can be a part of that conversation," Williams told Clash. "It’s so important that people feel welcome to the party. I’ve always said, all are welcome at our shows. But I don’t want racists around, and I don’t want sexist people around, and I don’t want people there who think that trans people are a burden."

Williams said her hope is that the people listening to her music and attending her shows share the same views as her when it comes to respecting people for their cultural heritage, ethnicity, identity and nationality.

"I think that’s a hard line for me now," she explained. "I hope it naturally happens that people who do harbour those harmful ideologies aren’t going to feel welcome, because they’re going to walk in the door and realise that the gang’s all here, all banded together around something positive. All are welcome if you believe all should be welcome… If you don’t believe that, you’re not welcome!”

Last month, Williams admitted on the New York Times' Popcast podcast that she wrote the title track of her album about country superstar Morgan Wallen.

When she was asked about the lyric, "I'll be the biggest star at this racist country singer’s bar," she directly named Wallen, saying, "I’m always talking about Morgan Wallen. I don't give a s**t. Find me at Whole Foods b**ch. I don't care. I just don't care."

Read the full interview with Williams here.