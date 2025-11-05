In a new oral history book about McCartney's post-Beatles outfit titled Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run , then drummer Denny Seiwell recalled the band inviting an unnamed music journalist on tour with them to write a profile about the band and how they bring their families on tour. (Paul and Linda were accompanied by their three kids Heather, Mary and Stella.)

Paul McCartney and his late wife Linda McCartney reportedly mailed one of their baby daughter’s turds to a music critic after he wrote a negative concert review about their band Wings in the early 1970s.

“We take him along to the sound check," Seiwell explains. "We let him backstage. We let him on the bus. We let him see how we live and all that. He didn’t stay for the concert. He flew home.”

The band would later learn that not only did he not attend the concert, he gave the show a scathing review despite not even witnessing it.

“He slagged it. Everything about it! The way we lived. The way we travelled. The way we sounded,” the drummer says

The McCartneys decided to exact revenge on the writer by sending him a gift he would never forget.

“Stella was a baby at the time. So Paul and Linda took one of those little plastic soap dishes from the hotel we were in and they got one of Stella’s turds, put it in the soap dish, wrapped it up and sent it to him,” Seiwell claims.

“You heard that from me," he adds. "I don’t care if they want it to be known or not. I thought it was the perfect response to a crude British pressman.”