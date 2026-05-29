Paul McCartney Agrees That The Beatles ‘Were the Greatest Band Ever’

UNITED KINGDOM - CIRCA 1964: Rock and roll band "The Beatles" pose for a portrait on the roof of the Palace Court Hotel in Bournemouth during their six night residency at the Gaumont Theatre, August 1963. (L-R) George Harrison, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Paul McCartney has finally admitted that he agrees with the rest of the world in thinking The Beatles were the greatest band ever.

After being modest for several decades now, the 83-year-old legend made the confession while promoting his new album, The Boys Of Dungeon Lane, during a livestream Q&A with fans on TikTok.

“I think The Beatles were the greatest band ever…," he said. “I’m a fan.”

McCartney added that while he can finally admit that, it was the Everly Brothers that likely deserve the title the most.

“The biggest influence on John and me was the Everly Brothers,” he wrote. “To this day, I just think they’re the greatest. And they were different.”

McCartney explained that one of the truest ways to validate the argument is in how generations continue to love the music of The Beatles more than 60 years since they formed.

“People will come to me and say, ‘My kids love your music’ and that’s something, because you can’t indoctrinate kids,” he said. “They just either like it or they don’t.”

He then said that their initial aspirations were just to see how long they could stick around for.

“When we started out, we were just kids and rock ‘n’ roll was just really coming in,” he said. “We thought, ‘If we’re lucky, we’ve got a couple of years. That’s how long people normally lasted.”

“We expected maybe five years max, and then that became ten, and we were kind of still going, and the scene’s still there,” he continued. “Then it became 20, then 30, and now it’s right up there. It’s great. It is a lovely feeling.”

Watch the Q&A below.