Kicking it off in Palm Desert, CA on September 29, the Beatles great will make his way throughout the U.S. and head up to Canada for three shows, including two at Montreal's Bell Centre on November 17 and 18, and Hamilton's TD Coliseum (fka FirstOntario Centre) on November 21, his second time playing Steeltown.

Paul McCartney has announced a North American leg of the Got Back Tour that will see him play 19 dates across the U.S. and Canada this fall.

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, July 18 at 10:00AM local time, with a fan club pre-sale happening three days earlier on Tuesday, July 15 at 10:00AM local time.

The 83-year-old originally embarked on the Got Back Tour in 2022, playing shows in the U.S., South America, Mexico, the UK and Europe.

"Paul’s concerts bring to life the most beloved catalogue in music," his website says. "With songs like 'Hey Jude,' 'Live and Let Die,' 'Band on the Run,' 'Let It Be' and so many more, the Paul McCartney live experience is everything any music lover could ever want from a rock show and more: hours of the greatest moments from the last 60 years of music – dozens of songs from Paul’s solo, Wings and of course Beatles songbooks that have formed the soundtracks of our lives."

Got Back North American Tour Dates:

09/29 — Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

10/04 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

10/07 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

10/11 — Denver, CO @ Coors Field

10/14 — Des Moines, IA @ Casey’s Center

10/17 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

10/22 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

10/29 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

11/02 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/03 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/06 — Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle

11/08 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

11/11 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

11/14 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

11/17 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

11/18 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

11/21 — Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum

11/24 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/25 — Chicago, IL @ United Center