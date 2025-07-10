Paul McCartney has announced a North American leg of the Got Back Tour that will see him play 19 dates across the U.S. and Canada this fall.
Kicking it off in Palm Desert, CA on September 29, the Beatles great will make his way throughout the U.S. and head up to Canada for three shows, including two at Montreal's Bell Centre on November 17 and 18, and Hamilton's TD Coliseum (fka FirstOntario Centre) on November 21, his second time playing Steeltown.
Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, July 18 at 10:00AM local time, with a fan club pre-sale happening three days earlier on Tuesday, July 15 at 10:00AM local time.
The 83-year-old originally embarked on the Got Back Tour in 2022, playing shows in the U.S., South America, Mexico, the UK and Europe.
"Paul’s concerts bring to life the most beloved catalogue in music," his website says. "With songs like 'Hey Jude,' 'Live and Let Die,' 'Band on the Run,' 'Let It Be' and so many more, the Paul McCartney live experience is everything any music lover could ever want from a rock show and more: hours of the greatest moments from the last 60 years of music – dozens of songs from Paul’s solo, Wings and of course Beatles songbooks that have formed the soundtracks of our lives."
Got Back North American Tour Dates:
09/29 — Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
10/04 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
10/07 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
10/11 — Denver, CO @ Coors Field
10/14 — Des Moines, IA @ Casey’s Center
10/17 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
10/22 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
10/29 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
11/02 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
11/03 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
11/06 — Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle
11/08 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
11/11 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
11/14 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
11/17 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
11/18 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
11/21 — Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum
11/24 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/25 — Chicago, IL @ United Center